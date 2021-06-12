Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Eriksen required emergency treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital

Christian Eriksen remains stable in hospital and has sent his greetings to his national team-mates, Danish football officials have said.

Eriksen collapsed shortly before half-time in Denmark's opening Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Inter Milan player had emergency medical treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital.

"His condition is stable and he continues to be hospitalised for further examination," said a statement.

"This morning we have spoken to Christian, who has sent his greetings to his team-mates.

"The team and staff of the national team has received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday's incident.

"We would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt greetings."

Saturday's incident happened as a throw-in was played towards Eriksen near the end of the first half.

His distressed team-mates surrounded him and the shocked supporters at Parken Stadium were visibly upset as the player was treated.

Fans were visibly upset as Eriksen received treatment on the pitch

Denmark team doctor Martin Boesen said Eriksen had been unconscious when he reached the player on the pitch.

"When I got to him he was on his side, he was breathing, I could feel a pulse, but suddenly that changed and we started to give him CPR," he said.

"The help came really fast from the medical team and the rest of the staff with their co-operation, and we did what we had to do and managed to get Christian back."

Only once informed that Eriksen was awake in hospital did the players agree to resume the match, with Finland going on to win 1-0.

Although no official information on the cause of Eriksen's collapse has yet been provided, Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand referred after the game to his having suffered "a heart issue".

He told reporters: "It was a traumatic experience. We talked about those feelings and it would've been OK to say 'no' if they didn't want to play.

"Some of them were not able to play, some were ready. It's not normal to play such a game when one of your friends is suffering with a heart issue."

Fans who were at the game later gathered outside Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen to show support for the player, while many across the football world sent their best wishes - among them, England captain and former Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Harry Kane.

Fellow Spurs player Son Heung-min also sent a message of support to his former team-mate after scoring the goal that guaranteed South Korea top spot in their qualifying group for the 2022 World Cup.

Son scored from the penalty spot against Lebanon before running to a pitchside camera and holding up his fingers to signal 23, the shirt number the Dane wore during his time at Spurs.

"Christian Eriksen, I love you," Son said as he looked into the camera.

Downing Street said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was "shocked" by what happened to Eriksen, and his thoughts were with the Danish player and his family.

Last month, Eriksen helped Inter clinch their first Italian title for 11 years in his first full season with the club, after joining from Spurs for £16.9m in January 2020.

The Ajax youth player spent seven years with Tottenham, scoring 69 goals in 305 appearances.