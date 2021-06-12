AEK Athens have agreed personal terms with midfielder Olivier Ntcham as Celtic weigh up waiving a one-year contract extension option, according to Greek journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos, but it is now known whether a deal has been struck between the clubs. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Rangers have rejected multiple bids for George Edmundson, the centre-back who was loaned out to Derby County at the end of the January window. (Football Insider) external-link

Yokohama F Marinos striker Ado Onaiwu, the 25-year-old who has been linked with a move to Celtic, admits he owes everything in his career to Ange Postecoglou, who has just left the Japanese club to manage the Scottish Premiership outfit. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Derek McInnes says he tried to sign Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour on loan from Chelsea for Aberdeen 18 months ago, but the request was immediately rejected. (Mail On Sunday, print edition)

Hibernian have turned down an approach from Leeds United for striker Ethan Laidlaw, who has been unused substitute three times, after a trial with the Premier League club, while Manchester United and Chelsea are also keen, while the 16-year-old recently completed a two-week trial with Liverpool. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Scotland assistant coach John Carver has revealed there are no fears over Kieran Tierney's fitness ahead of Monday's Euro 2020 finals opener against Czech Republic as the Arsenal defender missed some training sessions as he is "on a different programme" than most of his team-mates. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Former Scotland winger Pat Nevin has revealed that he played two games as a substitute in the European Championship finals with a broken leg not spotted by medical staff until he returned to Everton. (Sunday Post, print edition)

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor has welcomed the challenge to his Scotland place posed by Billy Gilmour ahead of the Euro 2020 opener against Czech Republic and admitted he is fighting for his starting place with the Chelsea 19-year-old. (Scotland On Sunday) external-link

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has stressed that the Czech Republic side that his team will face in their opening Euro 2020 match will be far more formidable than those they beat home and away in the Nations League this season and scotched suggestions their first opponents are the weakest in Group D. (Herald On Sunday) external-link

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has tipped France to win the Euro 2020 finals. (Mail On Sunday, print edition)