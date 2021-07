Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

In: Christian Ramirez, forward (Houston Dynamo); Scott Brown, midfielder (Celtic); Declan Gallagher, defender (Motherwell); Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, forward (Livingston); Jack Gurr, defender (Atlanta United); Gary Woods, goalkeeper (Oldham Athletic, loan to permanent).

Loan: Teddy Jenks, midfielder (Brighton & Hove Albion).

Out: Bruce Anderson, forward (Livingston); Ash Taylor, defender; Tommie Hoban, defender; Shay Logan, defender; Greg Leigh, defender; Ethan Ross, midfielder.

Loan ended: Florian Kamberi, forward (St Gallen); Fraser Hornby, forward (Stade de Reims); Callum Hendry, forward (St Johnstone).

In: Ange Postecoglou, manager (Yokohama F Marinos); Liam Shaw, midfielder (Sheffield Wednesday); Joey Dawson, forward (Scunthorpe United).

Out: Jack Hendry, defender (Oostende, loan to permanent, undisclosed); Scott Brown, midfielder (Aberdeen); Armstrong Oko-Flex, forward (West Ham United).

Loan ended: Diego Laxalt, defender (AC Milan); Shane Duffy, defender (Brighton & Hove Albion); Mohamed Elyounoussi, midfielder (Southampton); Jonjoe Kenny, defender (Everton).

In: Paul McMullan, forward (Dundee United, loan to permanent); Luke McCowan, midfielder (Ayr United); Ryan Sweeney, defender (Mansfield Town).

Out: Jordan Forster, defender (Kelty Hearts); Kyle Fleming, midfielder (Annan Athletic).

Loan: Lyall Cameron (Peterhead); Josh Mulligan (Peterhead).

In: Tam Courts, manager (Dundee United youth academy); Charlie Mulgrew, defender (Blackburn Rovers).

Out: Micky Mellon, manager (Tranmere Rovers); Paul McMullan, forward (Dundee, loan to permanent); Deniz Mehmet, goalkeeper (Dunfermline Athletic); Adam King, midfielder (Alloa Athletic); Jake Davidson, defender (Queen's Park); Dillon Powers, midfielder; Lewis Fraser, midfielder; Mackenzie Lemon, defender.

Loan ended: Luke Bolton, midfielder (Manchester City); Ross Doohan, goalkeeper (Celtic); Marc McNulty, forward (Reading).

In: Ross Stewart, goalkeeper (Livingston, loan to permanent); Josh Ginnelly, midfielder (Preston North End, loan to permanent).

Loan: Alex Cochrane, defender (Brighton & Hove Albion).

Out: Steven Naismith, forward (retired); Christophe Berra, defender (Raith Rovers); Craig Wighton, forward (Dunfermline Athletic, loan to permanent); Olly Lee, midfielder (Gillingham); Andy Irving, midfielder (Turkgucu Munchen); Lewis Moore, midfielder (Queen's Park); Zdenek Zlamal, goalkeeper; Colin Doyle, goalkeeper; Aidy White, defender; Harry Cochrane, midfielder; Elliott Frear, midfielder; Sean Ward, midfielder; Leeroy Makovora, forward.

Loan ended: Shay Logan, defender (Aberdeen); Gervane Kastaneer, midfielder (Coventry City).

In: Jake Doyle-Hayes, midfielder (St Mirren); Jamie Murphy, forward (Rangers, loan to permanent); Daniel MacKay, midfielder (Inverness Caledonian Thistle, undisclosed).

Out: Ofir Marciano, goalkeeper (Feyenoord); David Gray, defender (retired); Stephen McGinn, midfielder (Kilmarnock); Fraser Murray, midfielder (Kilmarnock); Callum Yeats, defender (Queen's Park).

Loan: Ryan Shanley, forward (Edinburgh City).

In: Bruce Anderson, forward (Aberdeen); Ayo Obileye, defender (Queen of the South); James Penrice, defender (Partick Thistle); Cristian Montano, midfielder (Port Vale); Tom Parkes, defender (Exeter City).

Loan: Adam Lewis, defender (Liverpool).

Out: Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, forward (Aberdeen); Ross Stewart, goalkeeper (Heart of Midlothian, loan to permanent); Scott Robinson, forward (Kilmarnock); Alan Lithgow, defender (Greenock Morton); Jon Guthrie, defender (Northampton Town); Scott Tiffoney, forward (Partick Thistle, loan to permanent); Efe Ambrose, defender; Steve Lawson, defender; Aaron Taylor-Sinclair, defender; Raffaele De Vita, forward;

Loan ended: Julien Serrano, defender (Monaco); Robby McCrorie, goalkeeper (Rangers); Djibril Diani, midfielder (Grasshopper Club Zürich); Ciaron Brown, defender (Cardiff City).

Loan: Brian Schwake, goalkeeper (Edinburgh City).

In: Connor Shields, forward (Queen Of The South); Kaiyne Woolery, forward (Tranmere Rovers); Justin Amaluzor, forward (Maidstone United).

Out: Declan Gallagher, defender (Aberdeen); Charles Dunne, defender (St Mirren); Allan Campbell, midfielder (Luton Town, undisclosed); Devante Cole, forward (Barnsley); Liam Polworth, midfielder (Kilmarnock); Christopher Long, forward (Crewe Alexandra); Ross MacIver, forward (Partick Thistle); Harry Robinson, midfielder (Clyde); Sherwin Seedorf, midfielder; Sam Foley, midfielder; Aaron Chapman, goalkeeper; Jamie Semple, midfielder; Findlay Cook, forward; Paul Hale, midfielder; Yusuf Hussain, defender; Matthew McDonald, defender; Sam Muir, defender; Lewis Robertson, midfielder; Cammy Williamson, defender.

Loan ended: Jake Hastie, midfielder (Rangers); Liam Kelly, goalkeeper (Queens Park Rangers); Jordan Roberts, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian); Tyler Magloire, defender (Blackburn Rovers); Eddie Nolan, defender (Crewe Alexandra); Harry Smith, forward (Northampton Town).

In: Fashion Sakala, forward (Oostende); Nnamdi Ofoborh, midfielder (Bournemouth).

Out: Jamie Murphy, forward (Hibernian, loan to permanent); Daniel Finlayson (St Mirren, loan to permanent); Nathan Young-Coombes, forward (Brentford, undisclosed); Matthew Shiels, defender (Hamilton Academical); Jamie Barjonas, midfielder (Kelty Hearts); Greg Stewart, forward; Dapo Mebude, forward; Brian Kinnear, goalkeeper; Ciaran Dickson, midfielder; Nicky Hogarth, goalkeeper; Harris O'Connor, defender; Zac Butterworth, midfielder.

Loan ended: Bongani Zungu, midfielder (Amiens).

Loan: Jack Thomson, midfielder (Orange County); Rhys Breen, defender (Orange County)

In: Malky Mackay, manager; Ross Callachan, midfielder (Hamilton Academical); Dominic Samuel, forward (Gillingham).

Out: John Hughes, manager; Billy Mckay, forward (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Jason Naismith, defender (Kilmarnock); Iain Vigurs, midfielder (Cove Rangers); Ross Draper, midfielder (Cove Rangers); Tony Andreu, midfielder; Michael Gardyne, forward; Carl Tremarco, defender; Callum Morris, defender; Jermain Hylton, forward; Mohamed Maouche, midfielder.

Loan ended: Leo Fuhr Hjelde, defender (Celtic); Stephen Kelly, midfielder (Rangers); Charlie Lakin, midfielder (Birmingham City); Joe Hilton, goalkeeper (Blackburn Rovers).

In: None.

Loan: Hayden Muller, defender (Millwall).

Out: Scott Tanser, defender (St Mirren); Aaron Steele, defender (East Fife, loan to permanent); Michael McFarlane, midfielder (Edinburgh City); Guy Melamed, forward; Craig Conway, midfielder; John Robertson, forward; Olly Hamilton, midfielder; Ben Finnan, midfielder; Lennon Smith, defender; Aiden Walsh, forward.

Loan ended: Glenn Middleton, midfielder (Rangers); Zdenek Zlamal, goalkeeper (Heart of Midlothian); James Brown, defender (Millwall).

Loan: Alex Ferguson, midfielder (Edinburgh City).

In: Jake Doyle-Hayes, midfielder (Hibernian); Charles Dunne, defender (Motherwell); Scott Tanser, defender (St Johnstone); Greg Kiltie, forward (Kilmarnock); Alan Power, midfielder (Kilmarnock); Eamonn Brophy, forward (Kilmarnock, loan to permanent); Daniel Finlayson, defender (Rangers, loan to permanent); Curtis Main, forward (Shrewsbury Town).

Out: Dylan Connolly, midfielder (Northampton Town); Collin Quaner, forward; Jon Obika, forward; Ilkay Durmus, midfielder; Junior Morias, forward; Nick McAllister, defender (Ayr United).

Loan ended: Brandon Mason, defender (Coventry City).