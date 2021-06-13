Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Joao Cancelo has scored five goals in 27 games for Portugal

Euro 2020 on the BBC Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo has tested positive for Covid-19, two days before their Euro 2020 opener.

The 27-year-old has been replaced by AC Milan's under-21 international Diogo Dalot.

The rest of the Portuguese squad tested negative, but Manchester City's Cancelo will remain isolated.

Defending champions Portugal begin their Group F campaign against Hungary in Budapest on Tuesday, before playing Germany (19 June) and France (23 June).