Euro 2020: Portugal's Joao Cancelo tests positive for Covid-19
Last updated on .From the section European Championship
|Euro 2020 on the BBC
Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg.
Portugal defender Joao Cancelo has tested positive for Covid-19, two days before their Euro 2020 opener.
The 27-year-old has been replaced by AC Milan's under-21 international Diogo Dalot.
The rest of the Portuguese squad tested negative, but Manchester City's Cancelo will remain isolated.
Defending champions Portugal begin their Group F campaign against Hungary in Budapest on Tuesday, before playing Germany (19 June) and France (23 June).
