Euro 2020: Portugal's Joao Cancelo tests positive for Covid-19

Joao Cancelo
Joao Cancelo has scored five goals in 27 games for Portugal
Portugal defender Joao Cancelo has tested positive for Covid-19, two days before their Euro 2020 opener.

The 27-year-old has been replaced by AC Milan's under-21 international Diogo Dalot.

The rest of the Portuguese squad tested negative, but Manchester City's Cancelo will remain isolated.

Defending champions Portugal begin their Group F campaign against Hungary in Budapest on Tuesday, before playing Germany (19 June) and France (23 June).

