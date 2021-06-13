Euro 2020: Belgium's Timothy Castagne out of tournament with double fracture of eye socket
Belgium defender Timothy Castagne needs surgery on a double eye socket fracture and has been ruled out of Euro 2020.
Castagne, 25, was substituted after colliding heavily with Russia's Daler Kuzyaev in the first half of Belgium's 3-0 win over Russia on Saturday.
The Leicester City right-back is expected to have the operation after the team return to Belgium on Sunday.
Belgium continue their Group B campaign against Denmark on Thursday, before playing Finland on 21 June.
