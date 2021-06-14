Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie hopes the national side appoint a permanent head coach "as soon as possible" because uncertainty makes "everyone feel uncomfortable".

The team have been without a manager since Shelley Kerr resigned on Christmas Eve last year.

Stuart McLaren is in temporary charge, with qualifying for the 2023 World Cup starting in September.

"It will come around quickly," Corsie, 31, said.

"We hope that's a situation we all have confirmed as soon as possible.

"Everybody wants to know - the players, press, fans. We all want to have that security and know what's happening.

"Uncertainty is always something that makes everyone feel uncomfortable so hopefully that's something we can move on from soon."

Scotland face Wales on Tuesday in the second of two friendly matches, having beaten Northern Ireland 1-0 with a youthful side.

Corsie praised McLaren's impact and says the camp has been "one of the most positive" she's been involved with in her 122 caps.

"It's great to have some new young faces and Stuart himself bringing in new staff and being a different face and bringing a different style," she added.

"We're proud of what we've achieved so far but we need to get back to performing as well as we can. We have some exceptionally talented players and ones that we need to get the most out of every time they play for their country."