Kieran Trippier started at left-back in England's Euro 2020 Group D win over Croatia

Manchester United are interested in England and Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier, but are not willing to meet his £20m valuation.

The former Burnley and Manchester City right-back, 30, won the Spanish league title with Atletico last season after joining from Tottenham.

He is keen on a move to United to join his family in the north west of England but is unlikely to demand a transfer.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees Trippier's versatility as an asset.

He played at left-back in England's Euro 2020 victory over Croatia on Sunday and can also play as a wing-back.

United are unwilling to meet Atletico's current valuation given Trippier's age and the fact he has one year left on his contract.