Kieran Trippier: Manchester United unwilling to pay Atletico Madrid's £20m asking price
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Manchester United are interested in England and Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier, but are not willing to meet his £20m valuation.
The former Burnley and Manchester City right-back, 30, won the Spanish league title with Atletico last season after joining from Tottenham.
He is keen on a move to United to join his family in the north west of England but is unlikely to demand a transfer.
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees Trippier's versatility as an asset.
He played at left-back in England's Euro 2020 victory over Croatia on Sunday and can also play as a wing-back.
United are unwilling to meet Atletico's current valuation given Trippier's age and the fact he has one year left on his contract.
His release clause has been reported as being 40m euros (£34m).
