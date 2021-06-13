Copa America - Group B
Brazil 3-0 Venezuela: Neymar stars as hosts begin Copa America title defence with win

By Harry PooleBBC Sport

Neymar scores for Brazil
Neymar is 10 goals behind Pele's record tally of 77 goals for Brazil

Hosts Brazil began the defence of their Copa America title with a comfortable victory over a Covid-affected Venezuela in the tournament's opening match.

Talisman Neymar scored one and assisted another, adding a second for Tite's side with a second-half penalty before setting up Gabriel Barbosa late on.

Paris St-Germain defender Marquinhos bundled in a 23rd-minute opener after Venezuela failed to clear a corner.

Nine-time winners Brazil won a first Copa America title in 12 years in 2019.

Twelve of Venezuela's players and coaching staff tested positive for Covid-19 a day before their opening match in Group A, which also includes Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

Everton forward Richarlison had a first-half goal disallowed for offside and Neymar missed from close range as Brazil initially struggled to make their dominance count.

Neymar scored his 67th international goal after Yohan Cumana fouled Danilo, but he missed another great chance to move closer to Pele's national record of 77, shooting wide after breaking through the Venezuela defence in the closing stages.

The PSG forward then rounded goalkeeper Joel Graterol before squaring to substitute Barbosa for a tap-in.

The 47th edition of the Copa America - delayed a year because of the coronavirus outbreak - is taking place in Brazil, after Colombia and Argentina were stripped of the tournament.

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) removed Colombia as co-hosts in May amid anti-government protests and Argentina were later replaced because of rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

The BBC is broadcasting all 28 games from the 2021 Copa America, which runs until 10 July and features the 10 Conmebol nations.

Line-ups

Brazil

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 2Danilo
  • 14Militão
  • 4Marquinhos
  • 16Lodi dos SantosBooked at 38minsSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 45'minutes
  • 17Tolentino Coelho de LimaSubstituted forde Barros Ribeiroat 45'minutes
  • 5Casemiro
  • 8FredSubstituted forFabinhoat 85'minutes
  • 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 85'minutes
  • 7RicharlisonSubstituted forBarbosa Almeidaat 65'minutesBooked at 66mins
  • 10Neymar

Substitutes

  • 3Thiago Silva
  • 6Lobo Silva
  • 11de Barros Ribeiro
  • 12Pereira da Silva
  • 13Leite de Souza Junior
  • 15Fabinho
  • 18Vinícius Júnior
  • 19Sousa Soares
  • 20Firmino
  • 21Barbosa Almeida
  • 22Felipe
  • 23Ederson

Venezuela

Formation 5-4-1

  • 12Graterol
  • 21GonzálezSubstituted forHernándezat 90+2'minutes
  • 8La Mantia
  • 28Martínez
  • 14Del PinoBooked at 80mins
  • 27Cumaná
  • 13Martínez
  • 5Moreno
  • 24ManzanoBooked at 69minsSubstituted forCelisat 77'minutes
  • 23Cásseres JrSubstituted forCastilloat 84'minutes
  • 9AristeguietaSubstituted forCórdovaat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fariñez
  • 11Córdova
  • 15Murillo
  • 20Hernández
  • 22Romero
  • 25Celis
  • 26Castillo
Referee:
Esteban Ostojich

Match Stats

Home TeamBrazilAway TeamVenezuela
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home18
Away3
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brazil 3, Venezuela 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brazil 3, Venezuela 0.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Richard Celis (Venezuela).

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Venezuela. Ronald Hernández replaces Alexander González.

  5. Post update

    Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Alexander González (Venezuela).

  7. Post update

    Casemiro (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Richard Celis (Venezuela).

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Brazil 3, Venezuela 0. Gabi (Brazil) with an attempt from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Neymar.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Everton Ribeiro (Brazil).

  11. Post update

    Júnior Moreno (Venezuela) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Brazil. Fabinho replaces Fred.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Brazil. Vinícius Júnior replaces Gabriel Jesus.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Venezuela. Edson Castillo replaces Cristian Cásseres Jr.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Joel Graterol.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Neymar (Brazil) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gabi.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Casemiro (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fred.

  18. Booking

    Luis Del Pino (Venezuela) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Gabi (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Luis Del Pino (Venezuela).

