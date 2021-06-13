Dundee United could move to sign Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly ahead of Scottish Premiership rivals Motherwell, with whom the 25-year-old was on loan last season, but several English club are also keeping tabs on his situation. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Teddy Jenks has agreed to join Aberdeen on a season-long loan despite the 19-year-old having several other offers, including from the English Championship. (The Courier) external-link

Swansea City have had an approach for Millwall's England under-17 prospect, Abdul Abdulmalik, rejected, with Arsenal and Rangers also linked to the 18-year-old forward. (Daily Mail) external-link

Leeds United have been linked with Rangers' 28-year-old Croatia international, Borna Barisic, with a new senior left-sided defender a priority for the Premier League club in the summer window. (Football Insider) external-link

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic was a surprise absentee for Croatia as they opened their Euro 2020 finals campaign with a 1-0 defeat by England, with head coach Zlatko Dalić saying that "problems in the last 10 days" meaning the 28-year-old was replaced with 19-year-old Josko Gvardiol of Dinamo Zagreb. (The Scotsman) external-link

Rangers could be forced to scrap their pre-season training camp in Portugal after the country was removed from the green list of safe countries and the Scottish champions are considering the possibility of spending seven days in St Andrews. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Czech goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal, who has left Hearts, is sticking by his assertion that Rangers used accusations of a racist remark from Ondrej Kudela on Glen Kamara to "cover up their shortcomings" in their Europa League game against Slavia Prague. The defender's 10-match ban means he misses his country's Euro 2020 finals campaign. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Czech Republic head coach Jaroslav Silhavy has dismissed any notion that there will be animosity between Scotland and his side in their Euro 2020 finals meeting at Hampden Park on Monday after the issues that marred Slavia Prague's Europa League win over Rangers. (The Scotsman) external-link