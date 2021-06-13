Women's International Friendlies
USAUSA4JamaicaJamaica0

United States 4-0 Jamaica: Carli Lloyd becomes oldest goalscorer for US women's team

Carli Lloyd scores
Carli Lloyd scores her 125th international goal

Carli Lloyd became the oldest woman to score for the United States as her side thrashed Jamaica in a friendly in Houston.

At 38 years and 332 days, Lloyd's strike just 24 seconds into the match beats the record previously held by Kristine Lilly (38 years, 264 days).

It marked her 125th international goal in 303 appearances.

The US - the world's top-ranked team - are now 41 matches unbeaten, the third-longest streak in the team's history.

After Lloyd's opener, Lindsey Horan scored a penalty in the seventh minute to double the lead after Christen Press was brought down in the box.

Midge Purce added another midway through the first half for her second international goal, before Alex Morgan's 91st-minute strike wrapped up the win.

Line-ups

USA

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Franch
  • 14Sonnett
  • 7Dahlkemper
  • 12Davidson
  • 19DunnSubstituted forWilliamsat 45'minutes
  • 16LavelleSubstituted forMewisat 33'minutes
  • 9HoranSubstituted forSullivanat 74'minutes
  • 11MacarioSubstituted forMewisat 45'minutes
  • 20Purce
  • 10LloydSubstituted forMorganat 45'minutes
  • 23PressSubstituted forSmithat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Naeher
  • 2Smith
  • 3Mewis
  • 4Sauerbrunn
  • 5O'Hara
  • 6Williams
  • 13Morgan
  • 15Rapinoe
  • 18Campbell
  • 22Mewis
  • 25Sullivan
  • 26Cook

Jamaica

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Schneider
  • 12CampbellBooked at 61minsSubstituted forWiltshireat 64'minutes
  • 5Plummer
  • 17Swaby
  • 14Blackwood
  • 15CameronSubstituted forHaylesat 76'minutes
  • 4Sampson
  • 6Solaun
  • 2SwabySubstituted forMcNamaraat 68'minutes
  • 10BrownSubstituted forAdamolekunat 86'minutes
  • 20MatthewsSubstituted forMcCoyat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Dayes
  • 7Asher
  • 8Hayles
  • 9McCoy
  • 13Spencer
  • 16Gayle
  • 18Wiltshire
  • 19Murray
  • 21Adamolekun
  • 22McNamara
  • 23Jamieson
Referee:
Karen Abt

Match Stats

Home TeamUSAAway TeamJamaica
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home19
Away3
Shots on Target
Home9
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, USA 4, Jamaica 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, USA 4, Jamaica 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! USA 4, Jamaica 0. Alex Morgan (USA) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Samantha Mewis with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Sophia Smith (USA).

  5. Post update

    Kayla McCoy (Jamaica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Margaret Purce (USA) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Shania Hayles (Jamaica).

  8. Post update

    Offside, USA. Andi Sullivan tries a through ball, but Alex Morgan is caught offside.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Jamaica. Olufolasade Adamolekun replaces Jody Brown.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jody Brown (Jamaica) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kayla McCoy with a through ball following a fast break.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sophia Smith (USA) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emily Sonnett.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Morgan (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Samantha Mewis (USA) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Kristie Mewis with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, USA. Conceded by Tiernny Wiltshire.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kristie Mewis (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sophia Smith (USA) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lynn Williams with a cross.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Jamaica. Shania Hayles replaces Tiffany Cameron.

  18. Post update

    Corner, USA. Conceded by Deneisha Blackwood.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, USA. Andi Sullivan replaces Lindsey Horan.

  20. Post update

    Sophia Smith (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

