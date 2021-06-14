Last updated on .From the section England

England's opening Euro 2020 match at Wembley on Sunday was watched by a record audience on BBC iPlayer.

The 1-0 win over Croatia pulled in a peak TV audience of 11.6 million and a 79.2% share of available viewers.

It also set a BBC iPlayer live viewing record with the game being streamed 3.9 million times, and 4.5 million times on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online.

The second Group D game sees Scotland play the Czech Republic on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 13:15 BST on Monday.

England's second game is against Scotland at Wembley on Friday (20:00 BST).