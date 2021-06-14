Last updated on .From the section Derby

Scott Carson's only appearance for Manchester City in 2020-21 came in the 4-3 win over Newcastle in May

Former England goalkeeper Scott Carson has not been offered a new contract by Championship side Derby County.

Carson, 35, who counts West Brom, Leeds and Liverpool among his former clubs, has spent the past two seasons on loan at Premier League Manchester City.

Defender Scott Malone, 30 and winger Florian Jozefzoon, 30, have also not been offered new terms.

But the Rams are in talks with Andre Wisdom, Martyn Waghorn, Jack Marriott and Curtis Davies about new deals.

Malone spent last season on loan at Millwall and has agreed a move to Derby's fellow Championship club.