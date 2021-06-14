Clinical Iceland beat the Republic of Ireland 3-2 on Thursday

International friendly: Iceland v Republic of Ireland Venue: Laugardalsvollur, Reykjavik Date: Tuesday, 15 June Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Report on the BBC Sport website

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw has said her side "will go for the win" in Tuesday's second international friendly with Iceland in Reykjavik.

Iceland won the opener 3-2 on Thursday after racing into a three-goal lead and held on to win despite efforts by Heather Payne and Amber Barrett.

The friendlies are being used as warm-ups for the opening 2023 World Cup qualifiers in September.

"I think we have to set something right with this game," said Pauw.

"The result of last week's game is not a bad result, especially when you consider that Iceland are ranked in between Denmark and Belgium, but we didn't start well and that is something we know is not good enough.

"In the second half we had many chances. Young players are also knocking on the door, which is very good."

After a promising start following Pauw's appointment in 2019, the Republic have now lost their last six matches but the former Netherlands defender is adamant her team is continuing to develop and grow.

With the World Cup qualifiers coming up in September - where the Irish will play Sweden, Finland, Slovakia and Georgia - Pauw believes the matches against Iceland, who are 17 places above her side in the world rankings, will improve her side further in the long run.

"We do appreciate that people will think that it is six games that we've lost but we see the growth in every single game and people around the country see it also," added the 58-year-old.

"Of course everybody wants a win and we are going for that. The main thing in the back of our minds is that we need to qualify for the World Cup.

"We will go for the win against Iceland, but overall we chose this opponent because we wanted to test ourselves and see what level our players are at.

"The more time that we get to work with the players the more we can see them progress, so we need to maintain that stability and move forward."