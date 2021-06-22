Marissa Callaghan has helped Cliftonville to a perfect record in the Irish Premiership

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan has said winning the Women's Premiership title with Cliftonville "would mean the world".

However Callaghan, who has spent 20 years at the club, has urged caution in the Reds' bid for the title.

Cliftonville top the table by two points over reigning champions Glentoran, with the sides set to meet on Wednesday.

"We have to take it one game at a time," said the midfielder.

Cliftonville, under new manager John McGrady, have made a perfect start to the season and have won all six of their matches. They face second-placed Glentoran at Ashfield on Wednesday, who have played a game more and sit just two points behind the leaders.

"It would be a dream come true if it did happen, but we play each other four times," added Callaghan, who was named May's Player of the Month, on Cliftonville's title ambitions.

"There are so many good sides in the league and teams will take points off other teams, so hopefully it will be an exciting league and it will go down to the very last week.

"My 20 years at this club have been an emotional rollercoaster, with so many highs and so many lows. All we can do is look ahead to our next game, do our best and we will see what happens."

'The club have invested in the team'

After finishing fifth out of six teams last season, Cliftonville recruited McGrady and also brought Northern Ireland trio Louise McDaniel and sisters Kirsty and Caitlin McGuinness to Solitude.

Callaghan, who captained NI to a first-ever major finals after victory over Ukraine in April's Euro 2022 play-off, says having more international players at the club has helped the Reds' domestic form. Callaghan and the trio of additions join Toni-Leigh Finnegan and Fi Morgan in the international set-up.

"We have had some dramatic changes this year. A new management team have come in and turned the whole club around," added the 35-year-old.

"The club have really invested in the women's game, which is amazing. We have so many talented players who have come through out set-up and we have a really young squad.

"We made great signings with he McGuinness sisters and Louise. There's a great mix of youth and experience and we are gelling really well.

"Last year Glentoran had six or seven players in the international set-up and you could really see the improvement in them because they were together so much.

"They were training together three or four times a week with Northern Ireland and they had their club set-up as well. This year we have another few players who are in the international set-up, which has helped us gel together and it benefits the club."