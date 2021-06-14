Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Tristan Abrahams scored four goals in 23 league games for Newport County last season

Carlisle United have signed Tristan Abrahams on a two-year deal after the striker failed to agree terms with Newport County beyond 2020-21.

The 22-year-old will join the Cumbrians on 1 July at the expiry of his present deal with Newport, where he had spent the past two seasons.

Abrahams, who started out at Leyton Orient and was on loan there in 2020-21, has 25 goals in 135 career games.

"Tristan is a really exciting player," boss Chris Beech told the club website.

"He fits the way we look to play and has those physical attributes of pace, power and strength, plus he's got goals in him with his technical abilities.

"We actually had our eyes on Tristan last year, but Newport decided they wanted to keep him in the building, and he went on to score a flurry of goals for them early in the season.

"He's at a great age and there's real scope to work with him and develop his game. On his day, he'll cause all sorts of problems for opposition defenders."

