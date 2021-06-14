Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Manny Monthe was part of the Tranmere side that reached League One following back-to-back promotions in 2018 and 2019

Walsall have signed defender Manny Monthe on a two-year contract from fellow League Two side Tranmere Rovers.

The 26-year-old Cameroonian will officially become a Saddlers player when his deal with Rovers expires at the end of June.

"It's an exciting project. It's a big club and I'm very happy," Monthe told the club website. external-link

"I'm aggressive, I'm neat with my football, I'm a leader and I just want to win."

Head coach Matthew Taylor added: "He's hungry for success and his ambition matches ours which is fantastic. It's a real show of intent from the football club that we're able to secure a player of Manny's calibre."

