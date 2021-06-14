Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Tom Clarke holds the trophy following Salford's win at Wembley in March

Fleetwood Town have signed experienced former Salford City defender Tom Clarke on a one-year contract.

He made 35 appearances for Salford in 2020-21, including the delayed 2020 Papa John's Trophy final, which they won on penalties against Portsmouth.

But the 33-year-old was one of more than a dozen players released by the Ammies at the end of the season.

Clarke began his career with Huddersfield Town and also played almost 250 games for Preston North End.

"I worked under the manager for a long time at Preston [North End] and spoke to a few players who have been here in the past, and they mentioned how good the facilities are so a few things drew me towards Fleetwood," he told the club website.

"I'm looking forward to working with the players and hopefully pass on that experience that we might need going forwards."

