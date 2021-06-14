Last updated on .From the section Swansea

The full fee Swansea could pay for Joel Piroe might rise to £2m depending on how he progresses at Liberty Stadium

Swansea City have agreed a fee of around £1m for PSV Eindhoven striker Joel Piroe.

Former Dutch Under-20s international Piroe, 21, scored three goals in 12 PSV appearances - only two of which were starts - in 2020-21.

He scored twice during a year-long loan at Sparta Rotterdam in the previous campaign.

Piroe is set to become Swansea's second attacking summer signing after they agreed a deal for Wigan's Kyle Joseph.

The fee for Piroe could rise to close to £2m, depending on how well he fares in Wales.

Two of Piroe's goals for PSV, who finished second in the Eredivisie last season, came in the Europa League.

He played 18 times - but started just twice - in the Dutch top flight for Sparta.

Swansea are looking to bolster their forward line as they plot another push for promotion to the Premier League after last month's Championship play-off final defeat to Brentford.

Andre Ayew, the club's leading scorer in the last two seasons, will depart when his lucrative Liberty Stadium contract expires this month.