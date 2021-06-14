Cameron Green: Full-back signs first full-time Wrexham contract
Last updated on .From the section Wrexham
Wrexham full-back Cameron Green has signed a contract until the end of the 2021-22 season.
Green, 22, joined the Dragons on non-contract terms in April and played six games.
He started his career at Metropolitan Police FC before joining the Reading academy and also had a spell at Braintree.
"Everyone is aware of what we want to achieve and to be a part of that excites me," Green said.
"I spoke to a lot of the boys when I joined and they all said the fans are brilliant, but unfortunately I didn't get to experience that so I'm itching to see what that hype is about."
Green joins Rob Lainton, Christian Dibble, Luke Young, Reece Hall-Johnson and Jamie Reckord in signing new deals to remain with the National League side.