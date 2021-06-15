BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is taking on BBC Radio 5 Live's pundits, presenters and commentators to predict the outcome of every game at the 2020 European Championship.

Vicki Sparks is top after the first round of group games were completed on Tuesday.

Lawro's predictions

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Group A

Games Score Lawro's prediction Wednesday, 16 June Turkey v Wales x-x 2-1 Wednesday, 16 June Italy v Switzerland x-x 2-0

Lawro's pre-tournament picks - Going through: Italy and Switzerland Third place: Turkey Going home: Wales

Turkey v Wales (Baku, 17:00 BST)

It is fine setting yourselves up to be difficult to beat, but you have got to offer some kind of threat - and Turkey didn't do that at all in their 3-0 defeat by Italy.

Wales were not at their best in their opening game, either. They must have been delighted after fighting back to draw with Switzerland because for long periods they did not really turn up.

Rob Page's side will be looking for a big improvement here - and this is the game that Wales will have identified as the most winnable in their group.

Turkey will be thinking the same on both counts, however, and they surely can't be any worse than they were in their defeat by Italy. I don't know who is going to score their goals but presumably they will play with some forwards this time.

I'm tempted to go for a draw, but there are going to be a lot of Turkey fans in the 31,000 crowd in Baku, and that could swing a close game their way.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney x-x, Chris Waddle 2-0, Dion Dublin 2-2, Clinton Morrison 1-1, Chris Sutton x-x, Rob Green 1-1, Christian Fuchs 1-1, Jermaine Jenas 2-1, Emma Saunders 0-2, Steve Crossman 1-1, John Murray 1-1, Ian Dennis 2-1, Alistair Bruce-Ball 1-1, Conor McNamara 1-1, Vicki Sparks 0-1

Italy v Switzerland (Rome 20:00 BST)

Switzerland lost their way a bit against Wales after Xherdan Shaqiri came off with around 25 minutes to go. He was pulling the strings until then, and the Swiss were so dominant they will feel they should have taken all three points, rather than just the one they ended up with.

Next up are their neighbours, and I think Switzerland are going to have to wait a little longer for a victory at Euro 2020. A trip to Italy, where they have won only once in 24 attempts - does not look very promising for them.

Immobile and Insigne strike to secure Italy win against Turkey

This Italy side are dangerous because they are different to defensive-minded Azzurri sides at tournaments of the past. They play more on the front foot, and I think it suits them.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney x-x, Chris Waddle 2-0, Dion Dublin 3-0, Clinton Morrison 2-1, Chris Sutton x-x, Rob Green 2-1, Christian Fuchs 3-0, Jermaine Jenas 2-1, Emma Saunders 2-0, Steve Crossman 2-0, John Murray 2-1, Ian Dennis 2-0, Alistair Bruce-Ball 2-0, Conor McNamara 1-0, Vicki Sparks 2-0

Group B

Games Score Lawro's prediction Wednesday, 16 June Finland v Russia x-x 0-2 Thursday, 17 June Denmark v Belgium x-x 1-1

Lawro's pre-tournament picks - Going through: Belgium and Denmark Third place: Russia Going home: Finland

Finland v Russia (St Petersburg, 14:00 BST)

Russia were taken apart in their own backyard by Belgium in their opener, and this has turned into a huge game for them. They have to make home advantage count this time.

Finland have three points already, and will be thinking one more here will take them into the last 16 - I don't think they will get it though.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney x-x, Chris Waddle 0-1, Dion Dublin 1-1, Clinton Morrison 1-1, Chris Sutton x-x, Rob Green 0-0, Christian Fuchs 0-1, Jermaine Jenas 1-0, Emma Saunders 1-0, Steve Crossman 1-0, John Murray 0-2, Ian Dennis 0-2, Alistair Bruce-Ball 2-1, Conor McNamara 0-1, Vicki Sparks 1-1

Denmark v Belgium (Copenhagen, 17:00 BST)

It was very hard on Denmark's players to have to resume playing against Finland so soon after Christian Eriksen's collapse. Thanks goodness he has recovered, that was the only thing that mattered.

The Danes are back in Copenhagen for this game, and it is going to be an emotional evening. After what happened, every neutral will want them to win for obvious reasons.

Belgium still have to be favourites here, because they have got some exceptional players and their win over Russia was probably the most impressive display so far at this tournament.

I still think you can get at Roberto Martinez's side, though, so Denmark could nick something.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney x-x, Chris Waddle 1-1, Dion Dublin 1-2, Clinton Morrison 1-2, Chris Sutton x-x, Rob Green 0-1, Christian Fuchs 1-3, Jermaine Jenas 0-2, Emma Saunders 1-2, Steve Crossman 0-2, John Murray 1-1, Ian Dennis 1-2, Alistair Bruce-Ball 1-2, Conor McNamara 0-3, Vicki Sparks 0-2

Group C

Games Score Lawro's prediction Thursday, 17 June Ukraine v North Macedonia x-x 2-0 Thursday, 17 June Netherlands v Austria x-x 2-1

Lawro's pre-tournament picks - Going through: Netherlands and Austria Third place: Ukraine Going home: North Macedonia

Ukraine v North Macedonia (Bucharest, 14:00 BST)

Ukraine were very unlucky not to get anything out of their game with the Netherlands. I know they've got some quality in their side and they showed it when they fought back from 2-0 down to get themselves level, for a few minutes anyway.

North Macedonia also gave it a good go in their opener against Austria but I think they might come up a bit short this time too.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney x-x, Chris Waddle 3-1, Dion Dublin 3-0, Clinton Morrison 2-1, Chris Sutton x-x, Rob Green 2-0, Christian Fuchs 2-0, Jermaine Jenas 1-2, Emma Saunders 2-0, Steve Crossman 3-0, John Murray 2-0, Ian Dennis 2-0, Alistair Bruce-Ball 2-0, Conor McNamara 0-1, Vicki Sparks 3-0

Netherlands v Austria (Amsterdam, 20:00 BST)

Both of these sides are are in a strong position after winning their opener. Austria would be happy with a point but the fact this game is in Amsterdam means I have to go with the Dutch, despite them looking a bit flaky at the back.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney x-x, Chris Waddle 2-2, Dion Dublin 2-0, Clinton Morrison 2-1, Chris Sutton x-x, Rob Green 2-1, Christian Fuchs 0-1, Jermaine Jenas 2-2, Emma Saunders 2-1, Steve Crossman 3-1, John Murray 1-0, Ian Dennis 2-0, Alistair Bruce-Ball 3-1, Conor McNamara 2-0, Vicki Sparks 2-0

Group D

Games Score Lawro's prediction Friday, 18 June Croatia v Czech Republic x-x 0-1 Monday, 14 June England v Scotland x-x 2-0

Lawro's pre-tournament picks - Going through: England and Croatia Third place: Scotland Going home: Czech Republic

Croatia v Czech Republic (Glasgow, 17:00 BST)

The Czech Republic are back at Hampden Park for this one and they definitely enjoyed themselves there last time against Scotland.

Patrik Schick's second goal was very special indeed but, all round, they had more nous than the Scots and I fancy them in this one too.

Croatia kept the ball very well against England but they didn't really offer much more than that. They have got some very good, technical players, but I don't think they can hurt teams - while the Czech Republic definitely can.

Lawro's prediction: 0-1

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney x-x, Chris Waddle 1-1, Dion Dublin 1-1, Clinton Morrison 2-1, Chris Sutton x-x, Rob Green 0-0, Christian Fuchs 1-1, Jermaine Jenas 2-1, Emma Saunders 1-1, Steve Crossman 1-2, John Murray 1-1, Ian Dennis 1-2, Alistair Bruce-Ball 1-1, Conor McNamara 1-0, Vicki Sparks 2-1

England v Scotland (London, 20:00 BST)

Wembley was only around a quarterfull for the England-Croatia game but it was noisy enough. I think the volume might be even higher on Friday.

Scotland will be pumped for this one, and will give everything they have got for the cause - but I just think England will have too much quality for them all over the pitch.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney x-x, Chris Waddle 2-0, Dion Dublin 3-1, Clinton Morrison 2-1, Chris Sutton x-x, Rob Green 2-1, Christian Fuchs 2-0, Jermaine Jenas 4-0, Emma Saunders 2-1, Steve Crossman 3-1, John Murray 3-1, Ian Dennis 2-0, Alistair Bruce-Ball 2-1, Conor McNamara 3-1, Vicki Sparks 2-0

Group E

Games Score Lawro's prediction Friday, 18 June Sweden v Slovakia x-x 1-1 Saturday, 19 June Spain v Poland x-x 2-0

Lawro's pre-tournament picks - Going through: Spain and Poland Third place: Sweden Going home: Slovakia

Sweden v Slovakia (St Petersburg, 14:00 BST)

Slovakia surprised a few people with their win over Poland and that result means the onus will be on Sweden to break them down - the exact opposite of their approach against Spain.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney x-x, Chris Waddle 2-0, Dion Dublin 1-0, Clinton Morrison 1-1, Chris Sutton x-x, Rob Green 1-0, Christian Fuchs 0-0, Jermaine Jenas 1-1, Emma Saunders 1-2, Steve Crossman 2-0, John Murray 0-0, Ian Dennis 1-0, Alistair Bruce-Ball 1-0, Conor McNamara 1-0, Vicki Sparks 1-0

Spain v Poland (Seville, 20:00 BST)

Spain had plenty of possession against Sweden and were very neat with their passing, but they did not make it count.

They also let Sweden in on goal a couple of times, which will give Poland some hope, although I don't see them getting anything here.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney x-x, Chris Waddle 2-1, Dion Dublin 2-0, Clinton Morrison 2-1, Chris Sutton x-x, Rob Green 1-1, Christian Fuchs 2-0, Jermaine Jenas 2-1, Emma Saunders 1-1, Steve Crossman 0-3, John Murray 1-1, Ian Dennis 2-0, Alistair Bruce-Ball 1-0, Conor McNamara 2-0, Vicki Sparks 2-0

Group F

Games Score Lawro's prediction Saturday, 19 June Hungary v France x-x 0-2 Saturday, 19 June Portugal v Germany x-x 1-1

Lawro's pre-tournament picks - Going through: France and Portugal Third place: Germany Going home: Hungary

Hungary v France (Budapest, 14:00 BST)

Hungary frustrated Portugal for more than 80 minutes before conceding three late goals on Tuesday night and no doubt they will sit in again here - I don't blame them either.

The huge home crowd will help them, but I still don't think they will keep France out.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney x-x, Chris Waddle 0-3, Dion Dublin 1-4, Clinton Morrison 0-3, Chris Sutton x-x, Rob Green 0-2, Christian Fuchs 0-2, Jermaine Jenas 0-3, Emma Saunders 0-2, Steve Crossman 2-1, John Murray 0-3, Ian Dennis 0-2, Alistair Bruce-Ball 0-3, Conor McNamara 0-2, Vicki Sparks x-x

Portugal v Germany (Munich, 17:00 BST)

Portugal made a slow start to Euro 2016, drawing all three of their group games, so they will be delighted to be up and running with a win already, after their late flurry of goals against Hungary.

They are the away team again here, although there will be only 14,500 fans inside the ground in Munich - there were 61,000 in Budapest - and I don't see them leaving empty handed this time either.

Germany would probably settle for a draw - they will be confident of getting the win at home to Hungary in their final group game and four points should be enough to send them through.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney x-x, Chris Waddle 1-0, Dion Dublin 2-2, Clinton Morrison 1-1, Chris Sutton x-x, Rob Green 1-1, Christian Fuchs 2-2, Jermaine Jenas 1-1, Emma Saunders 2-1, Steve Crossman 2-1, John Murray 0-2, Ian Dennis 2-1, Alistair Bruce-Ball 1-1, Conor McNamara 2-2, Vicki Sparks x-x

Mark Lawrenson was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.