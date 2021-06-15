Last updated on .From the section England

Ramsdale won the Under-19 Euros in 2017 with England

Euro 2020 on the BBC Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been called up to England's Euro 2020 squad to replace the injured Dean Henderson.

Manchester United keeper Henderson has withdrawn from the tournament with a hip issue that would "continue to limit his involvement in training".

He will return to his club for further assessment and treatment.

Sheffield United's Ramsdale, 23, has no senior England caps but was part of Gareth Southgate's provisional 33-man squad before the tournament.

He will follow Covid-19 testing protocol before entering the England camp.

"While I'm delighted to be joining back up with England, my immediate thoughts are with Deano as I know how much it meant to him to be involved," Ramsdale said.

"I have now been given the honour and to be involved in a major tournament is what dreams are made of. This is a special moment for me and my family."

Ramsdale will be one of three goalkeepers in the squad, joining Everton's Jordan Pickford and West Bromwich Albion's Sam Johnstone.

England face Scotland in their second Group D match at Wembley on Friday (20:00 BST).