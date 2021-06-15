Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers will begin their Scottish Premiership title defence against Livingston at Ibrox on 31 July.

Ange Postecoglou's first domestic game as Celtic manager will be at promoted Hearts - a 20:00 BST kick-off - while double cup winners St Johnstone are away to Ross County and Dundee return to the top flight at home to St Mirren.

The first Old Firm meeting of the season is at Ibrox on 28 August.

Relegated Kilmarnock open with a derby against Ayr United in the Championship.

Dundee United and Dundee face each other for the first time in the Premiership for five years on 18 September at Tannadice, with Hearts hosting Hibernian in the opening Edinburgh derby the previous weekend.

Rangers finished 25 points clear last season to claim their first top-flight crown in 10 years, ending runners-up Celtic's pursuit of an unprecedented 10th successive title.

Premiership clubs Celtic, Dundee United - who have appointed Tam Court as head coach - and Ross County, with Malky Mackay now in charge, will begin the campaign under new management.

Hearts won the Championship with three games to spare to return to the Premiership at the first attempt.

Having also sealed immediate promotion following relegation, Partick Thistle kick off their Championship campaign with a visit by Queen of the South.

In League 1, promoted Queen's Park - under new head coach Laurie Ellis - begin away to East Fife while relegated Alloa Athletic start Barry Ferguson's tenure with a trip to Peterhead.

Pyramid play-off winners Kelty Hearts' historic first match in the SPFL is a home game with Fife rivals Cowdenbeath in League 2.

Last season was largely played behind closed doors due to Covid-19, while current level two restrictions allow crowds of 500 fans at games with scope for clubs to ask for more.