Some Celtic fans protested against manager Neil Lennon and the board following the League Cup defeat to Ross County

Chief executive Peter Lawwell has been "chased out the door" by a new and "greedy" breed of Celtic fans, says former manager Neil Lennon.

Lawwell ends his 17-year tenure this month with Dominic McKay his successor.

Lennon resigned in February as Celtic failed to win a 10th title in a row, ending the season without a trophy for the first time in 11 years.

"This new culture is a little bit greedy, complacent and want, want, want," the 49-year-old said.

Lennon, speaking on BBC Scotland's Euros Breakfast Show, added: "They've chased Peter out the door, they've gone after Dermot [Desmond, Celtic's majority shareholder], and these guys have done nothing but try to bring success to the club.

"They [fans] were putting out banners against the board two or three seasons earlier when we were winning trebles. I didn't understand it.

"I think Peter was always intending to leave anyway at the end of the season, but it was sad after 17 years' fantastic service we all sort of went out the back door quietly."

Lennon, who was last week succeeded by Ange Postecoglou, says he was hurt by the reaction to the League Cup loss to Ross County in November.

Hundreds of fans gathered outside the stadium to call for his sacking after the 2-0 quarter-final defeat.

"That was a sore one from a personal point of view and what it did to the players after all they'd achieved, he added.

"We had unprecedented success and the younger generation took it for granted at times, which is understandable.

"Why did they not behave like that when Tony Mowbray was manager? Why did they not behave like that when we lost leagues on the last day of the season?"

Lennon has revealed that the appetite of some players to leave Celtic in the early months of last season created "disaffection and tension" in the squad.

Following the Champions League qualifying exit to Ferencvaros in August, the Northern Irishman had admitted some players were agitating for a move.

"We'd gone from before the lockdown, rampant and going on to win another treble... when the boys came back after the three-month break, a lot had changed in their mindset," Lennon explained.

"Some of them had reached the top of the mountain and were looking elsewhere. That was understandable, but it creates a bit of disaffection and tension within the group.

"We received one bid for one player and it wasn't anywhere near enough, so we decided to keep them and try to manage them through the season. It was very difficult for them and for us."

Having twice managed Celtic, either side of returning Hibernian to the top flight and a spell with Bolton Wanderers, Lennon accepts his next job will be outside Scotland.

"I loved my time at Celtic and Hibs but from a manager's point of view there's not much left for me here," he said.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Liam Shaw, who signed a pre-contract with Celtic in March, has now arrived on a four-year deal.