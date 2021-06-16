Premier League fixtures: Your club-by-club guide to the 2021-22 season
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
The Premier League fixtures for 2021-22 have been released.
Follow the links below for your team's fixtures in full.
- Get news and features about your favourite team direct to your phone with the BBC Sport App's Premier League club news notifications, along with line-ups, latest scores and results. Download the App here: Apple - Android - Kindle.
- Notifications, Live Guide, social media and more with BBC Sport