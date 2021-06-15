Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Connah's Quay Nomads celebrate winning the Cymru Premier title

Welsh champions Connah's Quay Nomads will face Armenia's FC Alashkert in the Champions League first qualifying round.

Nomads will be at home in the first leg, staged at Aberystwyth Town's Park Avenue, on 6-7 July.

The second leg will be played the following week.

Andy Morrison's side will be appearing in the Champions League qualifiers will for a second successive season after winning the Cymru Premier title.

They were beaten 2-0 by FK Sarajevo at Cardiff City Stadium in the last season's Champions League qualifiers.

In the new Europa Conference League, Cymru Premier runners-up The New Saints have been drawn against Northern Ireland's Glentoran in the first qualifying round.

Bala Town will also be up against Northern Irish opposition, facing European debutants Larne.

Newtown, who won the Cymru Premier play-off final, will face League of Ireland side Dundalk.