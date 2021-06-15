Last updated on .From the section Irish

Larne celebrate winning their European play-off final victory over Cliftonville

Larne will start their first European campaign against Welsh side Bala Town after the first-round qualifying draw for the new Europa Conference League.

The European play-off winners are away for the first leg on 8 July, with the Inver Park return a week later.

Glentoran begin at home and they also face Welsh opposition with The New Saints their opponents.

Coleraine travel to Bosnia-Herzegovina to take on FK Velez with the second leg to be played at Mourneview Park.

The Bannsiders have switched their home game to Lurgan because of pitch redevelopment plans at the Showgrounds.

The three local sides are each guaranteed over £200,000 by qualifying for the third-tier European competition introduced this season.

It will have the same format as the the Europa League with four qualifying rounds followed by the group stages.

The draw for the the second qualifying round will be made on Wednesday with Tirana hosting Europa Conference League hosting the first Europa Conference League final on 25 May next year.