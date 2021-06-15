Euro 2020: Can you chart Kieffer Moore's career from non-league?
Kieffer Moore was Wales' goal-scoring hero in their opening Euro 2020 Group A game against Switzerland.
But it has taken the former Torquay lifeguard a long time to get to the top.
The 28-year-old started his career with South Devon League side Paignton Saints and played for a further 10 clubs before becoming Cardiff City's top scorer in 2020-21.
Think you know all the stopping-off points along the way? Try our quiz!
Can you name the clubs in Kieffer Moore's nomadic career?
