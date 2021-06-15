Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Sweden striker Marcus Berg received online abuse after missing an open goal against Spain in Group E at Euro 2020.

Berg missed from close range at the far post after impressive build-up by strike partner Alexander Isak.

Abusive comments were made after the match under images the 34-year-old has posted on his Instagram account.

The Swedish Football Association, who will submit a formal report to police, says the comments are "over the boundaries that we can accept".

"I have spoken to Marcus and we've sat down and collected what's on the internet, or what we can find, and it's more than enough to feel it has gone over the boundaries we can accept," the Sweden team's security chief Martin Fredman said on Tuesday.

"So the next step is to go further with a police report, and the police are prepared to hear from us."

Those comments were echoed by Berg's team-mate Robin Olsen, who said the abuse is "ridiculous".

"I'm not even going to invest energy in it," said the goalkeeper, who was on loan at Everton last season.

"I and everyone else in the team knows how important 'Mackan' (Berg) is for the team.

"It's incredibly low to be carrying on like that. He knows that I and the rest of the team have his back."