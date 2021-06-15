Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Freddie Sears (left) was released by Ipswich this summer after scoring 34 goals in 217 appearances for the club

Colchester United have re-signed striker Freddie Sears from Ipswich on a two-year deal and named ex-Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer as assistant manager.

Sears, 31, initially joined the U's on loan in 2012 and went on to score 36 goals in three years with the club.

"The moment it was announced I was leaving Ipswich, Hayden [Mullins, Colchester manager] was onto me and we got it done really quickly," he said.

"This is where I made my name and I feel I owe the club something."

Dyer's 13-month reign in charge of Killie ended in January and he has also worked as an assistant with the Scotland national team, Huddersfield and Charlton.

The 55-year-old played as a defender for the likes of Notts County, Oxford United, Hull and Blackpool.

"I spoke to Hayden when I left Kilmarnock and he asked me if I wanted to get straight back into the game and I said yes. Obviously nothing was available then but Hayden then got the job and here I am," Dyer told BBC Essex.

"We know each other from West Ham years ago and speak a lot on the phone."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.