Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Omar Beckles. a Grenada international, becomes Leyton Orient's second signing of the summer transfer window

League Two club Leyton Orient have signed defender Omar Beckles on a free transfer from Crewe Alexandra.

The 29-year-old, who turned down a new contract with the Alex, has agreed a two-year deal with the O's.

Former Aldershot, Accrington and Shrewsbury centre-back Beckles spent one year with Crewe, scoring once in 43 outings for the League One outfit.

"He'll come into the team and add athleticism and pace to the backline," Orient boss Kenny Jackett said. external-link

"With his traits, I think his best years as a centre-back are ahead of him."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.