Clarke on Marshall criticism & Tierney fitness

Euro 2020 on the BBC Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg.

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney could return from injury to face England on Friday, says manager Steve Clarke.

The Arsenal left-back, 24, missed Monday's 2-0 Group D defeat by the Czech Republic as the Scots opened Euro 2020 in disappointing fashion.

Clarke did not specify Tierney's problem, having referred to the issue on Monday as a "wee niggle".

"He's got a chance," said Clarke. "He did a little bit of light training today and we'll see how he progresses."

In Tierney's absence, Scotland began their first major men's finals in 23 years with a loss at Hampden.

However, Clarke insists his players are not downbeat as they prepare for a trip to Wembley to take on the group favourites.

"The players are fine, completely relaxed and know what they have to do," said the manager. "We need to get the points required to get out of the group and we still have the chance to do that.

"So, all the doom and gloom that followed the result - not the performance, the result - should be put to one side. My job is to analyse the performance and unfortunately most people just look at the result.

"They are a group of players that are determined to do well for their country. I think that's shown over the last number of games. We want to keep learning, we want to keep getting better and that's what we'll strive to do.

"Sometimes you have to take a negative result and hopefully we bounce back stronger."

Kieran Tierney training with Scotland after missing England match

David Marshall has come in for criticism following the second of Patrik Schick's goals at Hampden - an incredible long-range shot, which sailed over the goalkeeper, who had ventured far from his penalty box during open play.

"David has probably faced that shot 50 times in his career and that's the only time it's gone in," said Clarke.

"It happens. I don't understand the criticism. It was a shot from Jack Hendry and three seconds later it's in the back of the net. The blocked shot could go anywhere, it fell perfectly for him to run on to and hit. It's one of those things."

England started the tournament with a 1-0 win over Croatia and Clarke described Gareth Southgate's side as a "great young team".

"They got off to a good start, we didn't, so we need to remedy that," he said. "It's a great game to bounce back in. The players are looking forward to it, I'm looking forward to it and I'm sure the Tartan Army will as well.

"Every game in the tournament is a big game. I think because it's against our friends from south of the border it makes it extra special."