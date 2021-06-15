Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Macaulay Gillesphey had three spells with Carlisle, two of them on loan, before moving to Australia

Plymouth have signed former Carlisle centre-back Macaulay Gillesphey from Australian club Brisbane Roar.

Gillesphey joined Brisbane two years ago, when Robbie Fowler was manager, and made 22 A-League appearances in 2020-21, scoring three goals.

The 25-year-old will move to Home Park on a two-year contract.

"We have been monitoring his situation for some time and we're really pleased to get this done," Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe told the club website. external-link

"He has got some great defensive and attacking qualities and I am really looking forward to working with him."

Former Newcastle United trainee Gillesphey is Argyle's third defensive recruit for next season following the capture of James Wilson from Ipswich and Walsall's Dan Scarr.

