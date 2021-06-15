Jordan Cousins: Wigan Athletic sign Stoke midfielder on two-year deal
Wigan Athletic have signed Stoke midfielder Jordan Cousins on a two-year deal.
The Potters confirmed earlier this month that they would not be offering the 27-year-old a new contract.
The former Charlton and QPR player made 39 league appearances in two seasons with the Championship side.
"I came down here a couple of weeks ago and I was blown away by the facilities and what the manager had to say," he told the club website.
