Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Leeds' managing director Angus Kinnear revealed initial plans to expand Elland Road in 2019

Leeds United plan to expand Elland Road into a 55,000-seater stadium.

The club previously agreed with Leeds City Council to increase capacity from 39,000 to 50,000 and build a £25million training facility next door at the site of a former school.

But a report from the council shows Leeds now plan what could be one of the largest stadiums in the Premier League.

Increasing the capacity to 55,000 would mean ditching proposals for a training facility near the ground.

"Following the promotion of LUFC to the Premier League and the club securing investment from the San Francisco 49ers', the club have reviewed their stadium development ambitions and want to preserve their ability to deliver an expanded 55,000-seater stadium at Elland Road, as opposed to a 50,000 seat capacity previously agreed," a council report said.

Plans to relocate their Thorp Arch academy to the former Matthew Murray High School site near Elland Road had been approved.

But the local authority now says a separate proposal to build the Parklife community sports hub - featuring 3G Astroturf pitches, a gym and NHS treatment rooms - will move from Fullerton Park to the Matthew Murray site, to allow for the additional 5,000-seat increase.

Local councillor James Lewis described Leeds' revival as "a great boost to not just fans, but the city as a whole." Bielsa's side finished ninth in the Premier League last season after their promotion to the Premier League.

Liverpool have also received the support of their local authority, as Liverpool City Council voted through plans to expand Anfield to 61,000 capacity.