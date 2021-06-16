Last updated on .From the section Watford

Danny Rose made seven appearance for Watford during a loan spell at Vicarage Road in the 2008-09 season

Defender Danny Rose has signed a two-year deal with newly promoted Watford after leaving Tottenham following 14 years with the Premier League club.

The 30-year-old, who earned the most recent of his 29 England caps in 2019, had a loan stint with Watford in 2009.

The left-back failed to make an appearance for Spurs last season, spending the campaign training with Tottenham's Under-23s.

Rose last featured in the top flight in July 2020 while on loan at Newcastle.

Rose scored 10 goals during his time at Spurs and played in the 2015 League Cup final loss to Chelsea as well as the Champions League final defeat by Liverpool in 2019.

Seven months after starting in the defeat against the Reds, he was sent out on loan to Newcastle after failing to establish himself in new manager Jose Mourinho's plans.

He joins a Hornets side that sealed an immediate return to the Premier League last season with a second-place finish in the Championship.

Watford start their campaign at home to Aston Villa on 14 August.