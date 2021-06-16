Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Owen Evans featured just once in the league for Wigan Athletic and spent time on loan at Cheltenham in 2020

Cheltenham Town have brought back goalkeeper Owen Evans to the club on a two-year contract.

The 24-year-old moves to the Robins as a free agent having rejected a contract offer from Wigan Athletic.

The former Wales under-21 international spent the second half of the 2019-20 season on loan at Whaddon Road and started both legs of the League Two play-off semi-final.

He kept five clean sheets in 13 appearances for the club while on loan.

"When the chance arose to come, I was really happy to get it done and be back as a permanent player and to really crack on and see the boys again and the manager. It was an easy choice in the end," he told the club website.

"I always wanted to come back and at one point I never thought it would be possible. But it became possible and I jumped at the chance to. It's really good to be back."

