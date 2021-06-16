Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Leah Williamson has been named in the Great Britain women's football squad for this summer's Tokyo Olympic Games

England international Leah Williamson has signed a new contract with Women's Super League club Arsenal.

The 24-year-old has scored 10 goals in 165 appearances for the Gunners since making her senior debut in 2014.

Williamson has helped the north London club win one WSL title, two Women's FA Cups and the Women's League Cup twice.

"I've always said that this is my club. It's a fairytale that I'm still here, I have won trophies and we've continued to compete for trophies," she said. external-link

Arsenal have not disclosed the length of Williamson's new deal.