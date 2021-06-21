Last updated on .From the section Football

Tom Leese represented England at the Fifa eNations Cup in 2019

Tom Leese has a lot in common with the England footballers trying to win the European Championship.

Leese trains daily and competes most weekends. He wants to win a glut of football trophies, inspire the next generation and be remembered as "a legend".

The 22-year-old has pulled on the Three Lions shirt in international competition, and played against Phil Foden and Declan Rice.

But while England's Euro 2020 hopes rest at the feet of Foden, Rice and their team-mates, Leese has success at his fingertips.

One of the stars of the UK esports scene, he plays Fifa for a living and has travelled the world representing Hashtag United and England.

We spoke to him recently, and found out how it all began - and what his ambitions are.

'I had no idea how big it would get'

Leese - known as 'Hashtag Tom' - is cheery and self-effacing. He talks as though he can't quite believe where esports has taken him in the past five years.

"I think I realised I was good enough to play tournaments around the back end of Fifa 16," he says.

"I managed to play a pro that was playing for Feyenoord. He said to me: 'You're very good at this. You've got something.'

"Soon afterwards, one of my friends told me EA Sports was setting up its own esport for Fifa. I began playing weekend league and did well enough to qualify for an event in Paris."

This all happened while Leese was studying for his A-levels. His mum agreed he could compete in France - and they then struck a deal that if he completed his schooling, he could give Fifa a go for a year.

"Four years later, here I am," he says. "I had no idea how big it would get. If you'd asked me four or five years ago whether this was what I'd be doing, I'd have said: 'Absolutely no chance.'"

'An England call-up? It's something you never really think is possible'

As Leese looks back at his Fifa career so far, he sees his ePremier League success last year as "a massive step".

Leese, representing Watford, beat Bournemouth's Marc Marley 2-1 to win the trophy and £20,000 first prize.

He says: "I'd been knocking on the door a few times and got close, so it was amazing to finally take home that trophy."

The highlight, though, was pulling on the Three Lions alongside top-ranked Fifa player Tekkz.

"That's something that you never really think is even possible," he says. "It made me realise how the Fifa scene is growing - that you can actually play for England."

Leese played alongside Donovan 'Tekkz' Hunt at the Fifa eNations Cup

'The best Fifa player is Phil Foden'

Leese's success has given him the opportunity to meet - and compete against - some big names, including England footballers.

"I've been very lucky over the last couple of years to film content with Declan Rice, Raheem Sterling, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Callum Hudson-Odoi... quite a lot of the England team to be fair," he says. "Sort of name-dropping there, aren't I?"

So, who's the best Fifa player in England's Euro 2020 squad?

"Phil Foden," he tells us. "I think a lot of people that play Fifa know that. Trent is very good too."

And obviously we wanted to know who is the worst.

"I'm not sure I want to put anyone in it," Leese says with a laugh. "They're all actually all fairly decent."

'I can't believe that many people watch my content'

Like all esports athletes, Leese has a pretty packed schedule.

He trains daily at Hashtag United's facilities and competes most weekends, and also makes regular content for his subscribers.

"The content side is a massive way of interacting with fans," he says.

"It's a way for fans to get a real insight. I think that's a great thing about esports - that you can get such interaction with the competitors."

Leese has more than 120,000 followers on Twitch - and seems a little bemused by his own success.

"When I see the numbers I get, I still scratch my head a bit," he says. "I can't quite believe that many people watch my content."

'I want to go down as a legend'

Leese is in no doubt esports in the UK is growing.

"There are a few other countries who are definitely a few years ahead and the UK is still developing," he says.

"But we're catching up - particularly in the Fifa scene. If you look at Tekkz, we've got arguably the best player ever to play Fifa.

"If you look at younger talent now, I think you'll see a lot of English talent come through."

But Leese isn't planning to step aside just yet.

"I want to win every trophy there is to win in Fifa esports," he says.

"I want the new generation to be able to look up to me one day and emulate me. I want to go down as a legend."