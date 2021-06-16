Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jen Beattie, 30, was part of the Scotland squad that played at the 2019 World Cup

Scotland defender Jean Beattie says "visibility for the women's game is massive" in enhancing its profile.

Speaking on the Euros Breakfast Show, Arsenal's Beattie spoke of the progression in Scottish women's football over the past few years.

And Beattie believes that is down to the increased level of competition in the Scottish Women's Premier League.

"The positives we can take are that Rangers and Celtic are catching up," Beattie said.

"It's getting more competitive. All people want to see is a competitive domestic league and it's definitely heading in the right direction.

"The game is finally getting to that point where it is becoming semi-pro, almost full-time at certain clubs, and that'll just be a knock-on effect towards physicality getting better, technical ability getting better and the game will just grow and grow."

For Beattie, who started her career at Queen's Park, appearances on the big screen are key towards the growth of the game.

From next season, the BBC will show the Women's Super League - where Beattie plays - on network free-to-air TV for the first time.

The package - a historic three-year deal worth £7-8m per season - includes 22 live games across the BBC.

"It's amazing coming back home and seeing games on BBC iPlayer," Beattie adds. "For myself growing up, it was maybe the FA Cup - one game per calendar year - that was maybe on the BBC.

"Now, for young girls growing up, to be able to actually turn on the TV and see female athletes, that is inspiring that generation - that is huge."