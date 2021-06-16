Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Ryan Sweeney (left) scored four times for Mansfield Town last season

Dundee have signed centre-half Ryan Sweeney after the 24-year-old's exit from Mansfield Town.

The English-born former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has signed a two-year deal with the club promoted to the Scottish Premiership.

Sweeney made 42 appearances - all but three starts - for the side who were 16th in League Two last season.

He had spent three years at Mansfield, the first of which was on loan from Stoke City.

Sweeney joined Stoke from AFC Wimbledon in 2016 but failed to make a first-team breakthrough and had a spell on loan to Bristol Rovers in League One before moving to Field Mill.

