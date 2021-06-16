Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient have signed defender Connor Wood on a free transfer from fellow League Two club Bradford City.

The 24-year-old left-back has agreed a two-year deal with the O's.

Former Leicester City trainee Wood scored three goals in 115 appearance for the Bantams after joining the West Yorkshire club in the summer of 2018.

"He's an attacking full-back and he's capable of putting very good crosses into the box," Orient boss Kenny Jackett told the club website. external-link

