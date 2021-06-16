Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Former Scotland forward Steven Naismith has announced his retirement from playing at age 34 and will become player development manager at Hearts.

Naismith had been with Hearts since 2019 and helped them win promotion from the Championship last season.

After starting at Kilmarnock, he won six trophies with Rangers before joining Everton then Norwich City.

And he scored 10 goals in 51 appearances for his country after making his international debut in 2007.

Over a 17-year club career, Naismith scored 134 goals in 517 appearances, with most of those coming at Killie.