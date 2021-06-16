Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Max Power made 137 appearances for Sunderland during his time with the club

Wigan Athletic have re-signed midfielder Max Power following his release from fellow League One side Sunderland at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old spent almost four years with the Latics before joining Sunderland, and signs a two-year deal.

"Coming back here has brought back some great memories, and I'm just delighted that the deal is done," he said.

"I've always kept an eye on the club, and I always felt that I would return so to be back here is a great feeling."

