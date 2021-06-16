Last updated on .From the section England

Harry Maguire has resumed full training but has not played a competitive game since 9 May

Euro 2020 on the BBC Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details

Defender Harry Maguire says he is fit and available for England's second Euro 2020 Group D match against Scotland at Wembley on Friday.

The Manchester United captain, 28, has been sidelined for more than a month with an ankle ligament injury.

Tyrone Mings deputised for Maguire alongside John Stones in last weekend's 1-0 win against Croatia.

"I feel good. I'm back available, been training and I'm looking forward to it," said Maguire.

The former Hull and Leicester centre-back suffered the injury in the closing stages of Manchester United's Premier League win against Aston Villa on 9 May.

He missed the end of the Premier League season, United's Europa League final defeat against Villarreal and England two warm-up games, against Austria and Romania.

However, he was still named in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad for the European Championship in the hope that he would recover in time to play some part in the tournament.

"Obviously the injury was a setback club football wise," said Maguire. "Internationally I wanted to come into this with a lot of games under my belt with full fitness.

"I've done a few sessions now and feel like my fitness is there, so I'm available for the game."

Maguire says he may have to play through the pain barrier as he regains his match fitness, but dismisses suggestions he is rushing back too quickly and says he joined up with the Three Lions with the blessing of club manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"I'm sure it will niggle me for a few weeks and months. I haven't had one before, but from speaking to players and physios, I'm sure it will be niggling," he added.

"But as long as it's stable and the pain is bearable, then I'm sure I'll be fine.

"I was in every day seeing the physios and the manager Ole has been great with me. He wouldn't hold me back if he thought I was fit for the first, second or third group game.

"He said: 'Go and enjoy it, make sure it's right, obviously.' We have been in constant contact and the club have been brilliant with me."

We don't want an easy ride - Rashford

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford says England should fear no-one at Euro 2020 despite the prospect of playing World Cup holders France or defending European champions Portugal in the last 16.

The winners of England's group will go on to play the runners-up from Group F, where France and Portugal have won their opening matches.

"To play against Portugal would be a great feeling for everyone in the squad because to play against some of the best players in the world - we want to test ourselves against the best," said the Manchester United forward.

"We don't want an easy ride. We want to play against the best teams in the world. We want to do well against them. For the players, it will be an amazing experience."