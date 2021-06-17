Last updated on .From the section European Football

Buffon returned to Juventus after a season at Paris St-Germain in 2019 winning 10 Serie A titles and four Italian Cups over two spells with Turin club before leaving at the end of last season

Veteran Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has rejoined his first club Parma - 20 years after leaving.

The 43-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Italian side who were relegated from Serie A last season.

Buffon left Juventus at the end of last season after his second spell at club.

The 2006 World Cup winner has 176 international caps for Italy and holds the record for most Serie A appearances with 656 games.

He made 14 appearances for Juventus last season.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gigi Buffon home, it's a really special moment for all of us." said Parma president Kyle Krause.

Buffon made his debut for Parma in 1995 as a 17-year-old.

Since leaving the club in 2001 for Juventus in a £23.3m deal - at the time a world record for a goalkeeper - he has only played for one other club.

He joined Paris St-Germain in 2018, winning the French title in his one season there before returning to Juve in 2019.