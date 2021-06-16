Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian, Aberdeen, and St Johnstone fans won't be able to travel to watch their team in European qualifying after Uefa banned away supporters (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass says Lewis Ferguson will only be sold if the club's valuation is met, after turning down a bid and transfer request from the player (Daily Record) external-link .

Former Scotland midfielder Barry Ferguson says the current side need to get angry and fired up to take the game to England on Friday (Daily Record) external-link .

And former Scotland boss Alex McLeish says the national side are not out of contention in Group D despite the loss to the Czech Republic (Herald) external-link .

Tickets for the Scotland-England match are being advertised online for more than £1,600 despite Uefa banning their resale above face value (The Times) external-link .