Derry City midfielder Ciaron Harkin has signed a new two-and-a-half-year deal with the club

League of Ireland Premier Division: Finn Harps v Derry City Venue: Finn Park, Ballybofey Date: Friday, 18 June Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and BBC Sounds; match report on the BBC Sport website

Ruaidhri Higgins says his Derry City side will have to be at their best to defeat Finn Harps on Friday and continue their move up the League of Ireland table.

Finn Harps are one place and one point ahead of Derry, who sit in seventh.

Ollie Horgan's men inflicted the sole defeat on Derry since Higgins took charge in April.

"I've been in the league since 2005 and I think it is the best Finn Harps team I've seen in 16 years," said Higgins.

In the first match following the mid-season break, Derry City netted a last-gasp equaliser against Bohemians while Harps collected an impressive point away to defending champions Shamrock Rovers.

"They are bringing in a higher-quality of players to the club and have players who know the league inside and out," Higgins said of their north-west rivals.

"They have improved over the last year or two, they've scored goals and been creating chances.

"They got a good result in Tallaght against the champions, where they got a fully-deserved point, so we know we will have to be at our best to pick up three points."

Higgins was full of praise for midfielder Ciaron Harkin, who has signed a fresh two-and-a-half-year deal with the Brandywell outfit.

"He's been brilliant and I think he is one of the form midfielders in the league. I came in here with an open mind and he has been exceptional from the moment I walked in.

"He is fully deserving of it and it is a great boost to our supporters. They really like that type of player and the fact he is a huge Derry City supporter himself.

"It is a bit boost for Ciaron that he knows his future is here for the next number of years."