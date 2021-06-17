Euro 2020: Can you name Wales XI from 2002's stunning victory against Italy?
Last updated on .From the section Wales
It was back in the days when Wales had not qualified for a European Championship finals tournament.
Under Mark Hughes they missed out again on Euro 2004, losing a play-off to Russia after finishing runners-up in their group behind Italy.
But on a memorable October night in 2002, 71,000 fans inside the Millennium Stadium were thrilled as they stunned the Azzurri 2-1.
Now as they prepare to face the Italians again - this time at Euro 2020 in Rome on Sunday - can you remember the starting XI that pulled off that stunning victory?
There are three minutes on the clock for you to name Wales' line-up for that match, with clues for each player to give you a helping hand.
Good luck...
Can you name the Wales starting XI for the famous 2002 win over Italy?
|Rank
|Hint
|Players
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11