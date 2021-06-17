Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales beat Italy 2-1 in 2002 with a 70th-minute winner in a Group 9 Euro qualifier in Cardiff

It was back in the days when Wales had not qualified for a European Championship finals tournament.

Under Mark Hughes they missed out again on Euro 2004, losing a play-off to Russia after finishing runners-up in their group behind Italy.

But on a memorable October night in 2002, 71,000 fans inside the Millennium Stadium were thrilled as they stunned the Azzurri 2-1.

Now as they prepare to face the Italians again - this time at Euro 2020 in Rome on Sunday - can you remember the starting XI that pulled off that stunning victory?

There are three minutes on the clock for you to name Wales' line-up for that match, with clues for each player to give you a helping hand.

Good luck...