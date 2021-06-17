Galbraith hits sublime goal as United youngsters beat Rangers in 2019 Super Cup NI challenge match

Manchester United's Under-16s will play matches against Ballymena United, Coleraine and Linfield youth teams in July to mark the 30th anniversary of them winning the then Milk Cup.

Now called the Super Cup NI, the United team that was successful in 1991 included 'Class of 92' players such as David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Gary Neville.

United were invited to play the matches by the Super Cup NI organisers.

Spectators can attend the games.

United will face Coleraine on 26 July at Seahaven in Portstewart before playing Ballymena United at the Ballymena Showgrounds two days later before finishing their tour with a match against Linfield at Dixon Park in Ballyclare on 30 July. All games will kick off at 19:00 BST.

Last year's Super Cup NI had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and this year's event was also called off for the same reason.

"Manchester United are looking forward to bringing over some of their brightest stars and it will be an incredible opportunity for players from three of our local clubs to test themselves against such prestigious opposition," Super Cup NI chairperson Victor Leonard said.

"We have witnessed in the past how so many of Manchester United's stars have come to prominence at the competition and we have no doubt these games will capture the imagination of football fans locally.

"We are delighted that spectators will be in attendance at the games and prior to each of the matches we will work closely with the respective host councils, the Public Health Agency and the Department of Health to ensure we comply with all current guidance and Covid regulations."

In the summer of 1991, Manchester United defeated Heart of Midlothian in the Under-16 final at the Coleraine Showgrounds to lift the trophy.

Robbie Savage and Northern Ireland winger Keith Gillespie were also part of the squad, which became known as the Class of 92 after a number of them went on to have successful careers with the United first team.