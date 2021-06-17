Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Patrick van Aanholt started in the Netherlands' opening 3-2 win over Ukraine at Euro 2020

Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

The 30-year-old left-back is one of several players who are out of contract at the south London club this summer.

Van Aanholt is part of the Netherlands squad at Euro 2020 and started in their 3-2 Group C win over Ukraine.

He has been offered a contract from Turkish side Galatasaray and there is also interest from clubs in the Premier League, Italy and Spain.

Van Aanholt joined Palace from Sunderland in January 2017 for £14m.

The Eagles are reportedly holding off extending player contracts until they name their manager, following the departure of Roy Hodgson.

Chairman Steve Parish told the BBC earlier this week that the club have to get this summer's transfer dealings correct.

He said: "We have got to get the manager right. It's no secret that we have a good opportunity to refresh the squad.

"There's a lot of work to do and obviously we welcome the little bit of time to get that right. That's the most important thing and all we have control of at the moment."